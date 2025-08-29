Why Cadence (CADE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Cadence (CADE) is headquartered in Tupelo, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 8.97% since the start of the year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.28 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.93% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.24% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.10 is up 10% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cadence has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.47%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cadence's current payout ratio is 38%, meaning it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CADE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.00 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.49%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CADE is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Cadence Bank (CADE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.