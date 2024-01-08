Why Cabot (CBT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cabot in Focus

Headquartered in Boston, Cabot (CBT) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of -7.17% so far this year. The chemical company is paying out a dividend of $0.4 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.06% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.92% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 3.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cabot has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.13%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Cabot's payout ratio is 30%, which means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CBT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.58 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 22.30%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBT is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

