Why Cabot (CBT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cabot in Focus

Cabot (CBT) is headquartered in Boston, and is in the Basic Materials sector. The stock has seen a price change of 22.35% since the start of the year. The chemical company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.15%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 5.7% from last year. Cabot has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.46%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cabot's current payout ratio is 29%. This means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CBT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.80 per share, with earnings expected to increase 15.54% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CBT presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.