Why Is Cabot (CBT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cabot (CBT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cabot due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Cabot Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Cabot’s Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Battery Materials Strength

Cabot posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, down 15.3% from the year-ago quarter but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 9.5%.

Revenues were $904 million, down 3.4% year over year and below the consensus mark of $916.1 million by 1.3%.

On a reported basis, Cabot logged net income attributable to the company of $68 million, down from $94 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings were $1.27 per share compared with $1.69 a year ago. Profitability moderated year over year as a combined impact of lower gross profit and modestly higher operating costs.

Cabot pointed to disciplined execution in a challenging environment, while battery materials demand tied to energy storage systems and EV-related applications continued to support results.

Segment Highlights

Reinforcement Materials sales were $544 million, down from $594 million in the year-ago quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583 million. Segment EBIT declined to $93 million from $131 million, as pricing and product mix pressured gross profit per ton in calendar 2026 tire customer agreements.

Competitive intensity in the Asia Pacific also weighed on profitability. Volumes increased 3% globally, with year-over-year gains across all regions, but the benefit from higher volumes was more than offset by weaker pricing and mix.

Performance Chemicals generated sales of $328 million, up from $311 million a year ago. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315 million. Segment EBIT improved to $59 million from $50 million, primarily driven by higher gross profit per ton from a favorable product mix and optimization efforts.

Cabot also cited higher volumes in its battery materials and specialty carbons product lines. Management highlighted continuing momentum in battery materials, supported by strong execution and demand tied to battery energy storage systems.

Financials

Cabot ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with a cash balance of $252 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $77 million during the quarter, supporting continued investment and shareholder returns.

Capital expenditures were $45 million in the period. The company also paid $24 million in dividends during the quarter and repurchased $49 million of shares.

The company ended the quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x.

Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Cabot reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share. It incorporates its assessment of the conflict in the Middle East and the uncertainty it creates, with expectations for stable near-term demand but caution around potential shifts later in the fiscal year.

The company also expects to maintain margins with price increases intended to offset higher input costs across both segments. Cabot continues to focus on commercial excellence and cost management as it navigates elevated energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

Separately, Cabot is pursuing asset optimization across its global plant network, with an intention of capacity rationalization at operations in South America and Europe, subject to local consultation processes. Management expects these actions to generate approximately $22 million of annualized fixed-cost savings once fully implemented.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Cabot has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Cabot has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cabot belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Another stock from the same industry, Methanex (MEOH), has gained 0.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Methanex reported revenues of $974 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.7%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares with $1.30 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Methanex is expected to post earnings of $2.88 per share, indicating a change of +196.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +57.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Methanex. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.