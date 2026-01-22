Why C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $12.97, demonstrating a +2.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.91%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 141.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $75.82 million, showing a 23.24% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.2 per share and a revenue of $298.63 million, representing changes of -192.68% and -23.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% increase. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

