Why C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.90, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.69%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.82% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.29, marking a 141.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $75.88 million, indicating a 23.19% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.2 per share and a revenue of $298.82 million, demonstrating changes of -192.68% and -23.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

