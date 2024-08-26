Why C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $24.35, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.44%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $87.12 million, showing a 42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $384.09 million, which would represent changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

