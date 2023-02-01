Why C3.ai Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

What happened

C3.ai (NYSE: AI), a company so dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) that it adopted the abbreviation for its ticker symbol, had quite the Hump Day on the market. The company's shares flew more than 9% higher on continued investor optimism over an important product launch.

On Tuesday, C3.ai formally unveiled said product, the C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search. This is part of the C3 Generative AI Product Suite, new modules for which are presumably in the pipeline.

C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search allows businesses to quickly find, retrieve, and present the data they need from all of their information systems, according to the company. The product integrates the latest AI software from providers such as Alphabet's Google and utilizes high-profile AI programs such as ChatGPT.

In its press release touting the new offering, C3.ai wasn't exactly humble. It quoted its CEO and founder Thomas Siebel as saying that "C3 Generative AI fundamentally changes the human computer interaction model of enterprise application software."

"Combining the full potential of natural language, generative pre-trained transformers, enterprise AI, and predictive analytics will change everything about enterprise computing," he added.

C3.ai did not specify the pricing for either C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search or the broader suite it's to be a part of. It's slated for general release in March; the company did not identify a specific date.

As it's very much on the cutting edge of technology, AI will continue to draw much investor interest. C3.ai is a company that seems to be walking the walk on it these days, so it'll doubtlessly be a stock to watch.

