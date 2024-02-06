Why C3.AI Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rallied out of the gate Tuesday, climbing as much as 7.2%. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.4%.

While recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have caused many related stocks to rally lately, the catalyst that sent the AI software provider climbing was better-than-expected results from a competitor in the space.

Strong demand for AI

Rival AI specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) released its fourth-quarter report after market close yesterday, and the results were celebrated by investors. Palantir generated revenue that grew 20% year over year to $608 million, driven by strong demand for its AI offerings.

Particularly notable was the company's U.S. commercial revenue, which soared 70% as the company reduced its dependency on government contracts. It also marked the fifth consecutive quarter of profitability for the AI specialist.

CEO Alex Karp cited "surging demand" for AI as driving the results.

One of these things is not like the other

After the robust interest in AI solutions that characterized 2023, investors have been wondering whether that demand would continue. Palantir's results show that businesses continue to adopt AI solutions, but not all are created equal.

C3.ai has yet to prove that it will ultimately benefit in this fast-shifting technological landscape. While its results have improved, there's still much work to do. In the company's fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Oct. 31), revenue of $73.2 million grew 17%.

This was C3.ai's best showing in some time, as management noted in its report. CEO Thomas Siebel said, "In the trailing four quarters, we have seen top-line year-over-year revenue growth increase from -4% in Q3 FY23, to 0% in Q4 FY23, to 11% in Q1 FY24, to 17% in Q2 FY24." For context, however, Palatir's revenue increased 17%, on average, over the preceding four quarters.

Astute investors will also note that C3.ai's losses continue to mount, as its loss per share of $0.59 was barely improved from its loss of $0.63 in the prior-year quarter -- and the company continues to burn cash. But given the unprecedented adoption of AI, C3.ai should be doing much better than it is. Until it does, investors should approach C3.ai stock with caution.

Should you invest $1,000 in C3.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in C3.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and C3.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.