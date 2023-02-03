Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were surging again today as the company got another analyst upgrade, and investors continued to bid AI stocks higher.

As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%.

So what

Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence.

He gave the stock a price target of $30, implying a 37% upside from its closing price last night.

The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom. For example, Microsoft is quickly launching new products featuring ChatGPT and other AI tools, and Alphabet spent much of itsearnings calllast night talking up its investments in artificial intelligence.

C3.ai isn't standing still. Earlier this week, the company announced the launch of a generative AI product suite whose first product will be focused on enterprise search, giving businesses ChatGPT-like tools to search for data across all of their information systems.

CEO Thomas Siebel said, "C3 Generative AI fundamentally changes the human-computer interaction model of enterprise application software."

Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence that is able to create things like text and images.

Now what

C3.ai shares are now up roughly 150% over the last month as interest in AI has boomed. The field is wide open at the moment, but the company has struggled for most of its publicly traded history, meaning its success isn't guaranteed.

Still, the new enterprise search product seems promising and could help establish the company as a major player in generative AI. Keep an eye on the new product, as it's scheduled to become generally available in March.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and C3.ai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.