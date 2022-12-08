Why C3.ai Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were climbing higher today after the enterprise artificial intelligence software company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company beat Wall Street's expectations for both its top and bottom lines, and as a result, investors pushed its stock up by 6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET.

So what

C3.ai reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.11 per share, up significantly from a loss of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter and beating analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share.

The company's sales of $62.4 million -- up 7% from the year-ago quarter -- also impressed investors and outpaced Wall Street's average estimate of $60.9 million.

"We made substantial progress ramping our consumption-based sales motion effort, which has been well received by our customers, partners, and sales organization. We expect consumption-based sales will be a substantial contributor to growth in forthcoming quarters," C3.ai CEO Thomas Siebel said in a press release.

The company also highlighted the fact that its subscription revenue increased 26% in the quarter to $59.5 million. Additionally, the number of completed contracts in the quarter more than doubled to 25.

Now what

C3.ai's management issued revenue guidance for the third quarter in the range of between $63 million to $65 million, which is slightly lower than Wall Street's average estimate of $66.8 million.

But with the company beating both top and bottom line expectations in the second quarter, investors were more than happy with artificial intelligence stock today and are clearly optimistic about its potential.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and C3.ai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.