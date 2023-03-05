Why Buying This EV Stock Could Be a Huge Mistake

It's undeniable that electric vehicles are taking the world by storm. But not all EV companies will be winners, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) in particular looks like it's in a lot of trouble. Before buying shares just because they look cheap, see what Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe have to say in this video. Short version: It's running out of money, and running out of options to raise more in shareholder-friendly ways.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on March 5, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Canoo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canoo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.