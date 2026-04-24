Why Buying the Dip On This Growth Stock Right Now Could Be the Best Financial Decision of 2026

Key Points

This thriving business continues to report impressive financial performance, with off-the-charts demand.

Management just revealed its long-term outlook, which calls for double-digit annualized profit growth through fiscal 2029.

The stock’s current valuation, which is cheap, likely reflects investor concerns about the company’s debt burden.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival Corp. ›

The S&P 500 index continues to bounce back from its drawdowns to reach new highs. Now that the benchmark is in record territory once again, investors are trying to figure out where to find bargains in what they might consider an expensive market environment.

There's one growth stock, which trades 62% below its record (as of April 21), that looks extremely compelling today. Here's why buying the dip right now could be the best financial decision of 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This cruise company continues to operate from a position of strength

Despite ongoing geopolitical turmoil, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) continues to sail in smooth waters. For its fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Feb. 28), the business once again reported upbeat financial metrics.

Carnival's revenue of $6.2 billion, which was a record, increased 6.1% year over year. And the company's $8 billion in customer deposits, a first-quarter record, indicates robust demand for cruise travel.

"We delivered an incredibly strong start to the year, achieving our highest level of bookings ever on strong demand that extended well into 2028 sailings," CEO Josh Weinstein said in the company's Q1 2026 earnings release.

Profits are also worth highlighting. Carnival's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 50% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to Q1 2026. This impressive bottom-line performance happened at the same time that fuel prices increased.

The leadership team also revealed the company's "PROPEL" long-term outlook. Investors have plenty to be excited about.

The forecast calls for more than 50% growth in earnings per share between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2029. Carnival plans to return $14 billion in capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The business will remain focused on paying down debt, with the goal of getting net debt from 3.4 times now to 2.75 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Upside potential comes from shares trading at a cheap valuation

In the past three years, this travel stock has skyrocketed 193%. After such an excellent performance, investors will be surprised to learn that shares still appear to be undervalued right now. This can introduce potential upside to returns.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Compared to the S&P 500's multiple of 25.4, Carnival presents investors with a significant discount. That's an attractive proposition when you think about the momentum this business has.

There are risks to be mindful of, though. I think the most obvious is Carnival's balance sheet, which carries $25.3 billion in long-term debt. As mentioned, executives plan to keep paying this down. But it is an anchor, with a sizable $291 million in Q1 interest payments, that pressures the company's profitability. There's a lingering worry about what issues a possible recession can bring.

Even accepting this risk factor, Carnival's cheap valuation makes this a great buy-the-dip candidate in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carnival Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,837!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,433!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 977% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.