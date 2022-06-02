Why Buy Now, Pay Later Stocks Are Falling

Today's video focuses on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) and recent articles highlighting the headwinds companies providing buy now, pay later solutions will have to overcome during the current macroeconomic trends.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 1, 2022. The video was published on June 1, 2022.





10 stocks we like better than Affirm Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Affirm Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022



Jose Najarro has positions in Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Affirm Holdings, Inc. and Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.