Why Butterfly Network Stock Got Crushed on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) were getting crushed today, down by 14% as of 12:40 p.m. EST, after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. No Wall Street analysts cover Butterfly Network.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter was $12.4 million. That consisted of approximately $9.6 million in product revenue and around $2.9 million in subscription revenue. Total units sold increased from 3,711 a year ago to 5,013 in the first quarter. Butterfly Network reported a net loss of $690,000, or $0.01 per share. The healthcare company offers a handheld ultrasound device called the Butterfly iQ+ along with a subscription-based platform.

The Butterfly iQ+ and its app. Image source: Butterfly Network.

"This year is off to a great start with healthy growth and increased customer excitement about the insights delivered by Butterfly's unique technology and our potential to advance medical imaging beyond current use cases," CEO Todd Fruchterman said in a statement. "During the quarter we made excellent progress expanding our commercial and organizational capabilities, driving partnerships that expand our reach across different care settings and specialties, as well as creating a dedicated team to transform veterinary medicine."

Now what

Butterfly Network also said that it has partnered with Sientra Health to promote Butterfly iQ+ in the plastic surgery market. The company has also assembled a dedicated commercial team to sell Butterfly iQ Vet into the veterinary market.

Guidance for 2021 calls for revenue in the range of $76 million to $80 million, which should result in a net loss of $135 million to $155 million.

10 stocks we like better than Butterfly Network, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Butterfly Network, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.