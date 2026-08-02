Why This Business First Insider Sale Matters Less Than Second-Half Loan Growth And Deposits

Key Points

The disposition of 4,200 shares realized $134,736 based on a weighted average price of $32.08 per share on July 30, 2026.

This transaction reduced the insider's direct equity position by 5%.

Mansfield retains a direct equity stake of 77,139 shares while also holding 13,374 derivative securities in the form of time-based restricted stock units.

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Keith Mansfield, executive vice president and chief operating Officer of b1Bank, reported a sale of 4,200 shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) on July 30, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 4,200 Transaction value $134,736 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 77,139 Post-transaction value $2.46 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($32.08); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026, market close ($31.94).

Key questions

What is the composition of the insider's remaining equity position?

Following the transaction, Keith Mansfield continues to hold 77,139 shares directly, which includes 27,000 shares held in an individual retirement account and 13,374 restricted stock units scheduled to vest in installments through March 2029.

Following the transaction, Keith Mansfield continues to hold 77,139 shares directly, which includes 27,000 shares held in an individual retirement account and 13,374 restricted stock units scheduled to vest in installments through March 2029. How did the transaction execution price compare to current market levels?

The shares were liquidated at a weighted average price of $32.08, representing a narrow premium to the $31.94 market close on the July 30, 2026, transaction date.

The shares were liquidated at a weighted average price of $32.08, representing a narrow premium to the $31.94 market close on the July 30, 2026, transaction date. What are the financial fundamentals for Business First Bancshares?

As the holding company for b1BANK, the Baton Rouge-based company operates as a regional bank with a market capitalization of $1 billion and reported trailing twelve-month net income of $93 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $31.94 Market Capitalization $1.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $344 million Net Income (TTM) $93.0 million

Company Snapshot

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK, offering a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, along with certificates of deposit and digital banking services, while generating revenue through diversified lending solutions, including commercial and industrial loans.

The company operates a traditional regional banking model, generating revenue through net interest income on its loan and deposit portfolio, along with fee-based services from its deposit and lending operations, serving as a financial intermediary for its customer base.

Business First Bancshares primarily serves small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers in its regional markets, with a focus on commercial lending and relationship banking in the Louisiana region and surrounding markets.

Business First Bancshares is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.0 billion in market capitalization, generating $344 million in TTM revenue with $93.0 million in net income. The company maintains a competitive position through its b1BANK subsidiary, which delivers comprehensive banking solutions tailored to regional business and consumer customers, supported by modern digital banking capabilities and a diversified lending portfolio.

What this transaction means for investors

Mansfield keeps 77,139 shares, plus an additional 13,374 restricted units that vest in stages through March 2029, so a meaningful chunk of his stake is still years from being his to sell. For a chief operating officer trimming a slice while most of his equity remains locked to future service, this reads as routine. Meanwhile, operations, the side Mansfield runs, showed real traction last quarter. Business First returned to a normalized pace of loan production, and financial services group revenue is running about 20% ahead of last year at the halfway mark. CEO Jude Melville pointed to "solid organic loan origination" among the quarter's strengths in the press release. Still, deposits fell 3.1% in the quarter (12.3% on an annualized basis), driven by declines in commercial money market accounts and brokered deposits.



For long-term investors, loan momentum will be an important number to follow. Management expects it to accelerate into the second half, but that should be weighed against what happens with deposits.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.