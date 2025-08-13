Why Bullish (BLSH) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points Bullish IPO'd today at a share price of $37 but has already topped $90 a share.

The crypto exchange will be firmly focused on institutional clients and restrict trading to primarily Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The stock carries a premium, but I could see the company finding long-term success.

10 stocks we like better than Bullish ›

Shares of Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) are flying on Wednesday, up 152.1% as of 1:48 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were relatively flat.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange had its initial public offering (IPO) today, more than doubling in price in its first few hours of trading. Bullish is the latest IPO to see incredible performance on day one.

Strong demand is driving the immediate surge

Bullish priced its 30 million shares at $37, which was already above the expected range of $32 to $33, raising $1.1B. With 150.7 million shares outstanding, Bullish now has a market capitalization of approximately $13.7 billion.

Bullish has a list of high-profile backers, including Peter Thiel and Galaxy Digital, while BlackRock and Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management expressed interest in purchasing a combined $200 million worth of shares at the offering. CEO Tom Farley was also the former president of the New York Stock Exchange, signaling a deep connection to Wall Street for the new crypto exchange.

Bullish wants to be the institutional go-to

Much of the recent success of crypto has been driven largely by increasing adoption among institutional investors. Unlike its retail-focused peers, Bullish aims to provide mainly Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for institutional clients, limiting its exposure to riskier altcoins. This could help it stand out in a crowded market.

I think that will help Bullish succeed long term and provide more stability compared to other exchanges. However, the stock does carry a hefty valuation given it expects roughly $100 million in profit in its second quarter. The company was in the red for Q1. I think Bullish can be a good pick for investors who are comfortable with risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bullish right now?

Before you buy stock in Bullish, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bullish wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.