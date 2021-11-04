Markets
BLDR

Why Builders Firstsource Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in Early Trading Today

Contributor
Reuben Gregg Brewer The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Builders Firstsource (NYSE: BLDR), which provides building products and services to the professional construction market, rose by as much as 13% in the first 90 minutes or so of trading on Thursday. By 11 a.m. EDT, the stock was still holding onto a roughly 11% gain. The big news was the company's third-quarter earnings release, which it delivered before the market opened.

So what

Builders Firstsource set three records this quarter, hitting high water marks for net income, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin, and free cash flow. When that's the first bullet point of a company's quarterly report, investors have a right to get excited.

Digging deeper into the numbers, net sales increased by 62.7% year over year, adjusting for acquisitions. Gross profit increased by just over 100%. And adjusted EBITDA increased by nearly 245%.

Two people looking at blueprints at a construction site.

Image source: Getty Images.

To be fair, commodity inflation was a notable tailwind for Builders Firstsource, boosting sales by nearly 39%. However, core organic sales increased 16.1%, which is still a pretty compelling number. In addition, management trimmed costs -- its sales, general and administrative expenses dropped by 3 percentage points. That helped push its adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.7%, an increase of more than 9 percentage points year over year. Free cash flow came in at $1.1 billion, a portion of which was used to buy back stock and fund bolt-on acquisitions.

Now what

Builders Firstsource is firing on all cylinders right now. That's true even in the face of rising commodity prices, which it has clearly been able to pass on to its customers. Investor enthusiasm Thursday appears well justified. And as long as the construction space remains hot and the company executes well, the rest of the year looks like it will be pretty good, too.

10 stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Builders FirstSource wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular