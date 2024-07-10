Why Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $136.72, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.18%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.16, showcasing a 18.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.48 billion, indicating a 1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $17.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Builders FirstSource is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Builders FirstSource is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.25, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 2.25 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

