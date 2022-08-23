Why Buffett-Backed StoneCo Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning

What happened

Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), gained ground on Tuesday morning, jumping as much as 7.2%. As of 3:47 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.8%.

The catalyst that sent the Brazilian fintech higher was positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst.

So what

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman dug deeper into StoneCo's recent earnings report and came away with a positive outlook. He was particularly impressed by the result of the company's robust total payment volume (TPV), which was much better than expectations.

In conjunction with its second-quarter financial report, which was released on Aug. 18, StoneCo reported revenue of 2.3 billion Brazilian reals (roughly $451 million), an increase of 83% year over year, fueled by the company's financial services businesses, which grew 102%.

The biggest contributor to this performance was its record-setting TPV of 90.7 billion reals (roughly $17.8 billion), driven by strong gains in its micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses segment. The company also swung to a profit from a loss in the year-ago quarter.

Friedman maintained both his positive (buy) rating and $20 price target on the stock, while boosting his TPV growth estimate from 16% to 24%.

Now what

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) was an early investor in StoneCo, laying out $340 million to get in on its 2018 initial public offering (IPO). It's important to note that reports later confirmed that it wasn't Buffett himself but portfolio manager Todd Combs who actually completed the transaction.

The company has had a rough go of it thus far, with its shares down roughly 70% since its debut. Berkshire hasn't given up on the little fintech that could, however. According to its most recent regulatory filings, the company still holds roughly 10.7 million shares of StoneCo stock, valued at about $98.7 million at current prices.

That's a pretty strong vote of confidence in the beleaguered fintech company. StoneCo is incredibly cheap right now, selling at less than 2 times forward sales. Given the company's robust growth and its large and growing opportunity in Latin America, it's no wonder Buffett continues to hold on tight. StoneCo stock looks like a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Stoneco LTD

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stoneco LTD wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Stoneco LTD. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.