Why BRP Stock Rocketed Nearly 13% Higher Today

Crushing beats on both the top and bottom lines by Bombardier Recreational Products (NASDAQ: DOOO), or BRP, clearly impressed the stock market on Thursday. Buoyed by highly encouraging results from the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the shares enjoyed a gain of nearly 13% across the day's trading session. That percentage was also well higher than the 0.3% gain recorded by the S&P 500 index.

Far outpacing analyst estimates

BRP, a Canada-based company that specializes in vehicles such as snowmobiles and personal sea craft, published those quarterly figures before market open. These revealed that the company booked revenue of just under 1.85 billion Canadian dollars ($1.34 billion), which was down by almost 8% on a year-over-year basis. However, it easily topped the CA$1.23 billion ($893 million) analyst consensus.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Non-IFRS net income also declined, falling to just under CA$35 million ($25 million) from the year-ago profit of almost CA$121 million ($88 million). On a per-share basis, the former shook out to CA$0.47 ($0.34) per share. Again, though, this was significantly better than pundits had been expecting, as their collective estimate was merely CA$0.29 ($0.21) per share.

In its earnings release, BRP gave itself a pat on the back for its better-than-anticipated performance in light of recent macroeconomic uncertainty. It attributed this largely to brisk end-of-season sales in the snowmobile segment.

Guarded about guidance

That macroeconomic uncertainty, however, is keeping management from providing guidance for future periods. That said, CEO Jose Boisjoli commented in a press release that "although demand remains soft due to a challenging macro environment, our strong product portfolio and leaner inventory levels position us favorably for a rebound."

Should you invest $1,000 in Brp right now?

Before you buy stock in Brp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,263!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.