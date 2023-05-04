Why Brown & Brown Stock Jumped 12% in April

What happened

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) saw its stock price jump 12.1% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of May 4, Brown & Brown was trading at about $64 per share, up roughly 12.5% year to date (YTD).

The stock outperformed the major market indexes, as the S&P 500 was up 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was essentially flat in April.

So what

Brown & Brown, an insurance broker, posted first-quarter earnings last month that beat revenue and earnings estimates and propelled the stock price higher.

Revenue was up 23.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022 to $1.1 billion, while net income increased 7.8% to $236 million, or $0.83 per share. The bulk of the revenue came from commissions and fees, which were up 22.5% to $1.1 billion, while investment income accounted for $7 million. Expenses rose about 28% year over year to $822 million, with jumps in operating expenses, compensation, and interest expenses.

Brown & Brown also got a bump earlier in the month when it closed on its acquisition of Highcourt Breckles Group (HBG), a Toronto-based insurance brokerage and risk consulting firm. HBG will operate within Brown & Brown's retail segment and expand the company's presence in the Canadian market.

Now what

Following its solid earnings report, Brown & Brown got an upgrade from Citigroup, as analyst Michael Ward upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. He also increased the price target to $69 per share, from $62.

Ward said he favors property and casualty brokers in this market to underwriters, given their reduced balance sheet risk. He said that "idiosyncratic challenges," those outside of its control, from dealer services headwinds to Hurricane Ian disruption, have caused the Street to discount its earnings power relative to its peers, reported The Fly. He sees current growth estimates for the company as conservative.

The stock has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25, up from 22 at the start of the year. But it has proven to be an excellent all-weather stock, largely recession-proof, as one of the oldest, most established insurance brokers in an essential industry, regardless of the state of the economy. Over the years, it has outperformed in down markets.

And over the past 10 years, Brown & Brown stock has posted an average annual return of 15% as of May 4, while annual earnings have increased at about a 13% clip. If you are looking for some ballast to offset some downside risk in your portfolio, this is not a bad option.

10 stocks we like better than Brown & Brown

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brown & Brown wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.