Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Dropped Monday

What happened

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) dropped as much as 5% Monday, and remained down over 4% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT. Several names in the renewable energy sector were in the red today, but there was also some news regarding Brookfield Renewable's assets.

So what

It was announced today that Brookfield sold an approximately 400 megawatt (MW) portfolio of wind-powered generating assets to NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). As of Dec. 31, 2020, Brookfield's total wind-powered generating capacity was about 4,700 MW, so today's sale represents more than 8% of that total. The assets, in California and New Hampshire, make up 12.4% of Brookfield's U.S. wind capacity.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

NextEra Energy Partners picked up three different California wind facilities, and one in New Hampshire. The company paid $733 million for the portfolio, which it said has long-term contracts with high-credit-quality customers. NextEra Energy Partners shares traded within about 1% of where they closed on Friday after the announcement.

NextEra said it believes it can leverage its existing platform to reduce operating costs. Its CEO, Jim Robo, said in a statement, "This transaction demonstrates NextEra Energy Partners' continued ability to execute its long-term growth plan." With contributions from the deal, NextEra said it now expects cash available for distribution to be at the upper end of its previously announced range.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.