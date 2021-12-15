Why Brookfield Renewable Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is an underlying holding representing Brookfield Renewable Partners LP% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds 1.84 worth of BEP shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is $1.215/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/29/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BEP, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

BEP operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Duke Energy Corp (DUK).

