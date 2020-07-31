Why Brookfield Renewable Is Surging Today

What happened

Units of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) rose more than 5% by 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. Powering the renewable-energy stock was the closing of its merger with TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP).

So what

Earlier this week, TerraForm Power shareholders voted in favor of merging with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which already owned a 62% interest in the renewable-energy producer. That transaction officially closed today, sending shares of the newly merged company higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

The deal makes Brookfield Renewable one of the world's largest integrated pure-play renewable power producers at more than 19,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. The company also has an extensive development pipeline that currently totals 15,000 MW. It has a best-in-class balance sheet to finance future expansion, including the highest credit rating in the renewable energy sector and $3.4 billion of liquidity.

Also helping power today's upward move was yesterday's distribution of shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation to its existing investors. Unitholders in Brookfield Renewable Partners received one share of the corporation for every four units they owned as of July 27. The move was similar to a stock split, with the new entity providing "investors greater flexibility to invest in our business."

Now what

The deal is also immediately accretive to cash flow, which bolsters the company's ability to achieve its plan to grow the dividend at a 5% to 9% annual rate for the next several years.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and TerraForm Power. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.