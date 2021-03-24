Why Brookfield Property Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 7.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Brookfield Property Partners LP is an underlying holding representing 4.09% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $23,203,260 worth of BPY shares.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Brookfield Property Partners LP is $1.33/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/25/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BPY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

BPY operates in the Real Estate sector, among companies like Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM), and CBRE Group Inc (CBRE).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.