Why Brookfield Asset Management Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) surged as much as 13.8% by 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The main factor driving up the giant alternative asset manager's share price was its strong third-quarter results.

So what

Brookfield Asset Management reported $1.2 billion of operating funds from operations (FFO) in the third quarter, a 30% increase from the prior-year period. The company benefited from the strength of its asset management business -- fee-related earnings increased 20% year over year to $531 million -- and its investments across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Brookfield had an excellent quarter raising capital from investors. Inflows totaled $33 billion as it closed several new funds, including its fifth flagship infrastructure fund and sixth flagship private equity fund. Those inflows grew its fee-bearing capital to $407 billion, up 19% year over year.

The company continues to find attractive opportunities to put investor capital to work. Brookfield committed to $31 billion of new investments in the quarter. Notable deals included a funding partnership with semiconductor giant Intel to help finance half the $30 billion cost of building new chip factories in Arizona. Brookfield also formed a partnership to buy Deutsche Telekom's tower business in Germany, along with one with Cameco to own Westinghouse. These investments set the stage for future investment returns and growth.

Now what

Brookfield Asset Management continues to benefit from the steady shift of investor capital from the public stock and bond markets into alternative investments. That's growing the company's fee-bearing capital while enabling it to complete larger deals. That trend should allow Brookfield to continue producing market-beating total returns in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Asset Management wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Intel and has the following options: long January 2025 $30 calls on Intel, short December 2022 $40 puts on Brookfield Asset Management, short January 2025 $30 puts on Intel, and short November 2022 $55 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.