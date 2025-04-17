Why Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.68, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 142.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $152.66 million, representing changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.11.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

