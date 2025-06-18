Why Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $1.79, demonstrating a -1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 1.15%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.02 million, indicating a 4.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $151.29 million, signifying shifts of +60% and +5.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.36 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.