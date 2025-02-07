Why Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.76, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.29% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 260% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.54 million, indicating a 32.31% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Broadwind Energy, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.61.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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