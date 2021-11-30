Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$184 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$163. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Broadridge Financial Solutions' current trading price of US$176 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Broadridge Financial Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Broadridge Financial Solutions still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Broadridge Financial Solutions today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $200.51, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Broadridge Financial Solutions’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Broadridge Financial Solutions generate?

NYSE:BR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Broadridge Financial Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Broadridge Financial Solutions has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.