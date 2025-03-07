Why Broadcom Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were climbing today after the diversified chip stock posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report.

As of 10:19 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.6% on the news.

Broadcom brings good news on the AI front

Broadcom reported 25% revenue growth, which included a benefit of about three weeks of its acquisition of VMware, to $14.9 billion. That beat analyst estimates at $14.6 billion.

Investors were particularly impressed with the company's artificial intelligence (AI) revenue growth, which was up 77% to $4.1 billion, driven by 47% growth in infrastructure revenue to $6.7 billion. In its other segment, semiconductor solutions, revenue rose 11% to $8.2 billion.

Broadcom continued to generate exceptional profit margins, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.1 billion, or a 67% margin. On the bottom line, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, up from $1.10 in the quarter a year ago, and ahead of the consensus at $1.51.

Touting strength across its business, CEO Hock Tan said, "We expect continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion in Q2, as hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers."

What's next for Broadcom?

Broadcom has long been seen as a winner from AI, and that forecast is starting to bear fruit, as these numbers and Tan's comments indicate.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $14.9 billion, up 20% from the quarter a year ago and in line with estimates. It also called for a 66% adjusted EBITDA margin, indicating profits should be similar to the first quarter.

Given the strong growth and momentum in AI, it's not a surprise to see the stock gaining today.

