Why Broadcom Stock Spiked 49% Higher in 2025, and Why There's Likely More to Come in 2026

Key Points

Broadcom's customizable AI chips are experiencing strong demand.

These ASICs (also called "XPUs") offer significant energy savings for AI processing.

New customer additions could drive the stock even higher in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged in 2025, gaining 49% for the year. Like many of its peers in the semiconductor and technology spaces, the company has become a key player in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). It is widely regarded as an industry leader in custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are crucial to the success of high-speed computing, hyperscale data center operations, and the proliferation of AI.

Let's take a look back at what drove Broadcom's success in 2025 and why its winning streak will likely continue.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Robust growth

Power consumption has become a growing concern in AI circles, and companies deploying the technology are looking for ways to reduce costs. Graphics processing units (GPUs) provide the necessary computational horsepower, but there's a trade-off, as these high-end chips are power-hungry.

Those seeking to conserve energy are increasingly turning to Broadcom's ASICs to meet that need, which is evident in the company's financial results. Last year, Broadcom's revenue grew 24% year over year to a record $64 billion, but that tells only part of the story. AI revenue surged 65% to $20 billion, fueling record semiconductor revenue.

That growth streak will likely continue. On the fourth-quarter earnings call, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan laid out expectations for the coming year, stating, "We see the spending momentum by our customers for AI continuing to accelerate in 2026." To that end, the company is guiding for first quarter revenue growth of 28%, fueled by AI semiconductor revenue, which is expected to grow roughly 100%.

Add to that Broadcom's $73 billion backlog, and the growing opportunity begins to come into focus.

The road ahead

Looking further ahead, Tan previously stated Broadcom's AI opportunity was between $60 billion and $90 billion by 2027 -- and that estimate only included the company's three existing hyperscale customers, widely believed to be Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and TikTok parent ByteDance.

Since then, AI start-up Anthropic has placed a $10 billion order, and Broadcom has inked a multi-billion-dollar, four-year deal to provide 10 gigawatts of its custom ASICs to OpenAI. These new agreements suggest the company's previous long-term outlook might be conservative.

In fact, analysts' consensus estimates predict that Broadcom's revenue growth will increase by 52% in 2026 and by another 37% in 2027. Wall Street's average price target for the stock is $457, suggesting potential upside of 33% for investors over the coming year compared to Monday's closing price.

There's been some concern about a bubble in AI stocks, but the majority of investors plan to stay the course in 2026, according to The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report. The report found that nine of 10 AI investors plan to hold or even buy more AI stocks over the coming year, "This suggests that individual investors are buying into AI's potential for long-term growth even amid short-term volatility," according to the report. As such, Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from those tailwinds.

Moreover, Broadcom stock is trading for less than 25 times next year's expected earnings, which is an attractive price for a company with such a compelling opportunity ahead.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.