Why Broadcom Stock Beat the Market Today

Key Points An analyst cranked his price target higher on the shares.

He also maintained his equivalent of a buy recommendation.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Hardly for the first time in this "year of the chip stock" on the back of eager artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was the subject of an analyst's price target raise on Thursday. This was compounded by the disappointment about a peer company's recent performance, resulting in some investors fleeing to Broadcom.

Ultimately, Broadcom stock closed Thursday's trading session nearly 3% higher, easily trouncing the S&P 500 index's 0.3% increase.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A $20 change

Thursday's Broadcom booster was Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer, who upped his fair value assessment on the company to $325 per share. That was a bit of distance up from his preceding $305. In making that change he maintained his outperform (buy, in other words) recommendation on the shares.

It's no coincidence that Schafer's updated take came one week before the company is scheduled to post its third-quarter results. His new analysis addressed both that quarter and the following frame, according to reports, with Schafer predicting that both will be impressive given the monster appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

One of Broadcom's major appeals these days is its expertise in application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), essentially custom chips for advanced functionalities like AI. Schafer pointed out that the company is a leader in this product category.

Looking good next to the big peer

On Thursday, Broadcom also benefited from the fact that it is not Nvidia. The chip giant stumbled that day, tripped up by a second quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings report that left many investors disappointed. It's likely more than a few of these folks defected to Broadcom as a better play on AI processing hardware.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,120!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.