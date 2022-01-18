Why Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Broadcom’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Broadcom?

According to my valuation model, Broadcom seems to be fairly priced at around 0.95% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Broadcom today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $590.75, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Broadcom’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Broadcom?

NasdaqGS:AVGO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Broadcom's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AVGO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVGO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Broadcom.

If you are no longer interested in Broadcom, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

