Why Brixmor Property (BRX) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Brixmor Property in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Brixmor Property (BRX) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 15.21% so far this year. The owner and operator of shopping centers is paying out a dividend of $0.27 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.07% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 3.9% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.09 is up 4.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Brixmor Property has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.01%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Brixmor's current payout ratio is 52%. This means it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BRX for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.13 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.41% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BRX presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

