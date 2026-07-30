Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Key Points

It also came ahead of the consensus pundit forecasts in its full-year guidance.

As in preceding quarters, the company's growth portfolio delivered the goods.

10 stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb ›

Not for the first time this year, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) posted an impressive quarterly earnings report Thursday morning. Investors clearly found much to like in the second-quarter figures, as they greeted the news by pushing the pharmaceutical company's stock up by almost 2.8%, easily outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index's 1.5% rise.

One powerful portfolio

For the period, Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was $12.97 billion, representing a 6% year-over-year improvement. Hotter growth could be found on the bottom line, with net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) zooming to $4.2 billion ($2.04 per share) from the year-ago quarter's $3 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Both headline numbers were comfortably above average analyst estimates. Pundits tracking the stock had been expecting $11.71 billion on the top line and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Bristol Myers Squibb has an admirably well-performing lineup of commercialized drugs in its aptly named growth portfolio, and this lineup was the key reason those fundamentals rose. Growth's growth, as it were, was a lofty 15% year over year to $7.6 billion. That was led by Opdivo, with sales of almost $2.5 billion worldwide in the quarter.

Future beats?

Such improvements gave Bristol Myers Squibb management the confidence to raise annual guidance. The company now forecasts total revenue for 2026 of $49 billion to $50 billion, up from the prior range of $46 billion to $47.5 billion. The adjusted EPS forecast also got a lift -- it is now $6.75 to $7, up from $6.05 to $6.35.

The prognosticators collectively modeled $47.5 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of $6.34.

When a company beats strongly on analyst estimates that already anticipate meaningful growth, investors understandably take notice. This globe-spanning pharmaceutical still has plenty left in the tank, and what's more, it pays a high-yield dividend. I'd definitely flag it as a solid buy candidate.

Should you buy stock in Bristol Myers Squibb right now?

Before you buy stock in Bristol Myers Squibb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.