Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $56.87, marking a +2.28% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.75% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 1.4% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bristol Myers Squibb will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.27%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.67 billion, showing a 4.89% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $47.39 billion, signifying shifts of +2.76% and -1.66%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% upward. Right now, Bristol Myers Squibb possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.9, so one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.