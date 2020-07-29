Why Brink's Stock Jumped as much as 36% on July 29

What happened

Shares of armored-car and cash management company Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) rose by more than a third on July 29, hitting a gain of 36% at one point in early trading. Although the stock lost a material amount of that gain as the day progressed, it was still up by roughly 20% at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

The big story was the company's second-quarter earnings release, which was, taken in isolation, not particularly good reading. With the impact of COVID-19 creating material headwinds globally, Brink's saw revenue fall by 10% year over year in the quarter. Organic revenue, which removed one-time items like acquisitions and divestitures, dropped even more, off by 17%. Adjusted earnings were $0.67 per share in the quarter versus $0.86 in the same quarter of 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, companies don't operate in a vacuum. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings was a loss of $0.08, so Brink's handily beat Wall Street expectations. In addition, it noted material improvement on a monthly basis, with the company highlighting that its U.S. revenue was down 24% in April, but "only" off by 11% in June. While an 11% drop isn't exactly good news, it's pretty nice when you compare it to April's number and clearly suggests that business has been improving. Management also reported ongoing progress with a sizable acquisition. When you juxtapose the company's earnings against this information, you can understand why the stock rallied.

Now what

After such a big run in such a short period of time, investors have probably priced in much of the good news here. In fact, even Brink's admits that it's hard to predict what will happen from here with its business because of the uncertainty surrounding the path of COVID-19. That said, the one thing long-term investors can probably expect with some certainty is continued volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Brink's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brink's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.