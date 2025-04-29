Why Brinker International Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of Chili's parent Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) were getting sent back to the kitchen today even as the fast-casual chain delivered another quarter of blistering growth.

Despite the strong results, the numbers didn't seem to be quite good enough to keep up with the high expectations priced into the stock, especially at a time when investors are fearful that a trade war could cause a recession.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 11:26 a.m. ET, the stock was down 14% on the news.

Is the Chili's boom over?

Brinker continued to post phenomenal results in the third quarter with comparable sales at Chili's up 31% on 21% growth in traffic, driven in part by a clever marketing campaign comparing Chili's burger prices favorably with the fast-food industry.

That same-store sales growth drove revenue up 27.2% to $1.43 billion, ahead of the consensus at $1.39 billion. Operating income more than doubled in the quarter to $156.9 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumped from $1.24 to $2.66, beating estimates at $2.57.

CEO Kevin Hochman said, "Our continued progress on the fundamentals of great food, great service in a fun, friendly atmosphere is clearly winning with guests."

Good, but not good enough

Brinker did raise its full-year guidance, calling for revenue of $5.33 billion-$5.35 billion, up from a previous range of $5.15-$5.25 billion and ahead of the consensus at $5.25 billion, but investors may have been expecting a bigger boost.

It also lifted its adjusted EPS guidance to $8.50-$8.75, up from an earlier range of $7.50-$8.00. At that range, Brinker now trades at a forward P/E of around 16, though investors seem to doubt that the company can maintain its recent momentum.

Still, Chili's seems to have unlocked a new level of demand, and that's likely to stay with the company going forward.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brinker International right now?

Before you buy stock in Brinker International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brinker International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $598,818!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $666,416!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.