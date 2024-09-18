Why Brinker International (EAT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Brinker International (EAT) standing at $74.08, reflecting a -1.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy have appreciated by 12.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Brinker International will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 6.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion, which would represent changes of +13.17% and +3.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Right now, Brinker International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Brinker International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.62.

We can also see that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.