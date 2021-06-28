Why Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Could Be Worth Watching

While Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Bright Scholar Education Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Bright Scholar Education Holdings worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 50.23x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.69x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Bright Scholar Education Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Bright Scholar Education Holdings generate?

NYSE:BEDU Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bright Scholar Education Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BEDU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BEDU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BEDU for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BEDU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

