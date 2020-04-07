Why Brick-and-Mortar Retailers' Stocks Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of many retail-chain companies were rising on Tuesday morning as investors in consumer discretionary stocks grew more optimistic about the post-coronavirus recovery in North America and Europe.

Here's where things stood for these companies' stocks as of 11:45 a.m. EDT, relative to their closing prices on Monday.

Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares were up 16.8%.

shares were up 16.8%. Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were up 12.9%.

shares were up 12.9%. Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares were up 27.9%.

shares were up 27.9%. Macy's (NYSE: M) shares were up 10.3%.

shares were up 10.3%. Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares were up 16.5%.

So what

All of these companies' stocks have been hit hard since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in North America, and for an obvious reason: All of them closed their brick-and-mortar stores in mid-March, all have lost a lot of revenue, and it's still not clear when they'll be able to reopen.

But investors are feeling more optimistic this week than they had been, in part because of new data suggesting that social-distancing measures might be slowing the rate of new COVID-19 cases, and partly because of some data points suggesting that consumers -- or at least, affluent consumers -- have continued to shop online while sheltering at home.

Nordstrom's physical stores will remain closed indefinitely, but its online storefronts are up and running. Image source: Nordstrom.

Here are the most recent developments for each of these companies, as of Tuesday morning.

Now what

While all of these companies have been good about updating investors about COVID-19-related developments, we'll have to wait a while to get formal updates from management teams:

Designer Brands typically reports its fiscal first-quarter earnings in late May.

Gap will likely report its fiscal first-quarter results in mid-June.

Kohl's usually reports its fiscal first-quarter results in late May.

Macy's annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 15.

Nordstrom typically reports its fiscal first-quarter results in late May.

Until then, investors will have to watch and wait to see how the pandemic -- and its economic aftermath -- will play out for these companies.

