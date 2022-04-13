Why BriaCell Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCTXW, BCT.TO) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track status to the company's lead candidate, Bria-IMT, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The company is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in a phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat under corporate collaboration with Incyte.

Bria-IMT is a cell-based immunotherapy designed to selectively destroy tumor cells without harming the normal cells.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. were up 9% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.