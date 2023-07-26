Why Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Surged 9% Higher Today

What happened

Known for its high-yield dividend, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) attracted bullish investors on Wednesday for a different reason. It posted encouraging quarterly results, which sent its share price rocketing more than 9% higher on the day. That was more than good enough to top the S&P 500 index's essentially flat trajectory.

So what

Brandywine, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on top urban markets in the U.S., reported its second-quarter figures after market close on Tuesday.

For the period, Brandywine's total revenue was just under $126 million, up from the $124 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company's attributable generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss was $12.9 million, or $0.08 per share, against the Q2 2022 profit of $4.5 million.

This meant a mixed quarter for the REIT, as the collective analyst estimate for revenue was slightly over $124 million. However, those prognosticators were expecting a slightly narrower net loss of $0.07 per share.

The profitability picture looked somewhat better when taking funds from operations (FFO) into account. This metric is the most important indicator of profitability for REITs; happily, Brandywine was in the black during the quarter. That said, its FFO declined to $49.6 million ($0.29 per share) from the year-ago result of $60.5 million.

Now what

Brandywine made several tweaks to its full-year 2023 guidance in the earnings release. It now anticipates that FFO per share will come in at $1.14 to $1.18. Previously, it had forecast $1.12 to $1.20. The company also adjusted its net-loss guidance to $0.12 to $0.16 per share from the preceding $0.07 to $0.15.

It has not yet declared a fresh quarterly dividend. Its latest one, paid in early July, yields a relatively high 15%.

10 stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brandywine Realty Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.