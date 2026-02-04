Why Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Popped While the Market Flopped on Wednesday

Key Points

The REIT published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 figures.

It aims to pivot away from its traditional focus on the office market.

Just after market close on Tuesday, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) unveiled its latest set of financial figures. Buoyed by a double beat on analyst estimates, the real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoyed a nearly 12% increase in price the following day.

Getting out of the office

Brandywine, which focuses on office properties but is pivoting into other segments, published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. These showed that the company's revenue for the quarter was just under $121 million, down marginally from the same period of 2024.

On a brighter note, it narrowed its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to $36.9 million, or $0.21 per share, from the year-ago quarter's $44.8 million deficit. Funds from operations (FFO), generally considered a more revealing metric for REITs, fell to $14.6 million ($0.08 per share) from $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Both figures were higher than the consensus analyst estimates. Brandywine-tracking pundits were collectively modeling $116.6 million for revenue, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $0.23 per share.

Encouraging guidance

In its earnings release, Brandywine said it met many of its 2025 objectives, including that for tenant retention -- no mean feat in an office segment that has struggled in recent years. It proffered FFO guidance of $0.51 to $0.59 per share for the full year. This indicates management expects notable performance improvement over the coming quarters, making it a REIT worth watching in the months ahead.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

