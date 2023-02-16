Markets
SAM

Why Boston Beer Stock Was Sliding Today

February 16, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) were falling today after the maker of Sam Adams and Truly hard seltzer reported disappointing bottom-line results in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered weak guidance for 2023.

As of 1 p.m. ET, the stock was down 13.8% on the news.

So what

Though depletions in the quarter, which represent end-volume sales at the retail level, were only up 3%, shipments rose 16.7% and revenue increased 28.6% to $447.5 million as the company benefited from an extra week in the quarter, as well as higher prices. That revenue figure easily beat estimates at $393.7 million.

However, the company could not convert those additional sales into profits. Gross margin in the quarter increased from 28.7% to 37%, but that improvement was primarily related to weak results in the quarter a year ago from an unanticipated decline in hard seltzer sales.

Management said that a change in product mix and supply chain inefficiencies weighed on margins, and as a result, the company lost $0.93 per share on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. That was much worse than expectations at a per-share profit of $0.70.

Chairman and founder Jim Koch said, "Although near-term trends remain challenging because of the hard seltzer category's trajectory, we have strong brands across multiple segments, the top sales force in beer, and a highly cash-generative business with a strong balance sheet."

Now what

Looking ahead to 2023, Boston Beer also disappointed the market with its guidance as the company sees a depletions decline of 2% to 8% for the year, likely indicating that revenue will be lower. It also expects GAAP EPS to come in at $6.00 to $10.00, an improvement from $5.44 in 2022 but below the analyst consensus at $11.02.

The guidance makes it clear that Boston Beer is still coping with the fallout in the hard seltzer category, and the stock still trades at a premium, meaning investors had been expecting a recovery. Given that, it's not surprising to see the alcohol stock pulling back today.

10 stocks we like better than Boston Beer
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boston Beer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boston Beer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.