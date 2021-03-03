Why Boston Beer Stock Rose 12% in February

What happened

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) shareholders outperformed a rising market last month. Shares rose 12% in February compared to a 2.6% gain in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally added to huge gains for investors over the past year, with Boston Beer trouncing most peers in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The company in late February announced earnings results that, while just below Wall Street's expectations, showed no slowdown in growth momentum. Runaway demand for the Truly hard seltzer brand helped push sales far higher through late 2020 despite several new competitive launches in the category. "Truly was the only national hard seltzer not introduced in 2020 to grow [market] share," CEO Dave Burwick told investors.

Now what

Boston Beer is still far from reaching the point when it can sustainably meet that surging demand without relying on outside brewers. As a result, profitability might fall again in early 2021 after declining last year.

But investors seem happy with that short-term earnings hit, so long as Truly continues to expand sales at a faster rate than rival brands from Constellation Brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

10 stocks we like better than Boston Beer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boston Beer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Boston Beer. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Boston Beer and Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.