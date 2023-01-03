Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

Booz Allen has developed its solutions business in a way that creates differentiated business models and sales channels, increases client acquisition and enhances future revenue opportunities. BAH also differentiated itself in the talent market to ensure the attraction and retention of quality talent from diverse disciplines.

The company’s VoLT strategy focuses on integrating velocity, leadership and technology in the process of transformation. These initiatives increased BAH’s ability to bring a variety of offerings through which it has been winning highly technical, mission-critical work for its federal government business and ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

The company is focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms to drive innovation. It is developing mechanics and infrastructure for new and disruptive business models to enhance service quality and client satisfaction.

Booz Allen has a large addressable market as it serves the government, one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. The agencies of the U.S. intelligence community also offer an additional market. Further, the company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.

Favorable Estimate Revision

The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Three estimates for fiscal 2023 moved north in the past 60 days versus one southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved up 0.7% in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are CRA International, Inc. CRAI and Cross Country Healthcare CCRN.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7% on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.

