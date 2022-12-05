Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market.

Reasons for Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to create differentiated business models and sales channels, increase client acquisition and enhance future revenue opportunities. BAH also differentiated itself from the talent market to ensure attraction and retention of quality talent from diverse disciplines.

These initiatives increased BAH’s ability to bring a variety of offerings through which it has been winning highly technical, mission-critical work for its federal government business and ensure long-term sustainable growth.

Booz Allen has a large addressable market as it serves the government, one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. Also, the agencies of the U.S. intelligence community offer an additional market. Further, the company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.

Vision 2020, Booz Allen’s transformation strategy aimed to create sustainable expansion, has been fetching significant headcount and backlog growth. Its implementation has accelerated BAH’s organic revenue growth and strengthened its profitability position.

Favorable Estimate Revision

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 2.5% to $4.47 per share in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Automatic Data Processing carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.